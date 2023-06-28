Caitlyn Jenner fired back at tennis great Martina Navratilova on Twitter Wednesday just days after the 18-time Grand Slam champion called out Lance Armstrong over his recent interview with Jenner where they discussed transgender participation in sports.

Jenner appeared on the inaugural episode of Armstrong’s podcast "The Forward," where the two discussed the ongoing debate surrounding transgender athletes' participation in women’s sports.

Jenner, who has publicly spoken out against transgender females competing in women’s sports, said during the interview published Monday that trans females competing in women’s sports puts women in "a very uncomfortable position."

"I’ve been very clear from the beginning – I am all about fairness, not equity," Jenner said. "Sports has to be fair. I want to protect women. I want to protect women’s spaces in sports. It puts women in a very uncomfortable position."

However, Navratilova, who has similarly shared her opposition to trans participation, took issue with the interview.

"A natal male who cheated in sports going to speak to a natal male to talk about other natal males competing in natal female sports. Got it. I am sure Lance will fix it," she wrote in a tweet.

Jenner fired back on Twitter Wednesday in a series of tweets, explaining the context of the interview while also calling out Navratilova for her politics which Jenner said goes against Republican lawmakers attempting to pass legislation "protecting women’s sports."

"Hey [Navratilova] we are on the same side of this issue," Jenner wrote in a tweet.

"[Armstrong] and I were simply discussing how I believe biological men should not be competing in women’s sports. But since we are on the topic of Martina - let’s delve a little deeper (she’ll love the attention)!"

Last week, Navratilova responded on Twitter to exchange during a Senate hearing where Kelley Robinson, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, said she couldn't "definitively" say males have an advantage over women in sports.

"This is just sad," Navratilova said of the exchange.

The nine-time Wimbledon champion has been an activist for the gay community but has publicly spoken out against transgender females competing against biological women in sports.