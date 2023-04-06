Rep. Byron Donalds on Thursday endorsed former President Trump in his race for the White House in 2024.

"There is only one leader at this time in our nation's history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need – to get us back on track, provide strength and resolve, and Make America Great Again. That is why I'm honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024, and I ask my fellow Americans to join me," the Florida Republican said in a statement Thursday.

Donalds is one of three congressmen from Florida to endorse Trump's 2024 candidacy, along with Reps. Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna.

While he has not made any official announcements, it has been widely rumored that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will also make a run for the 2024 presidency, and is so far Trump's strongest competitor according to recent polling.

Fox News reported last month that Trump has expanded his lead in the Republican primary race, while President Biden continues to face uncertainty among Democratic primary voters, according to the latest Fox News national survey.

Republican primary voters were read a list of 15 announced and potential candidates for the 2024 nomination. The survey, released Wednesday, finds Trump has doubled his lead since February and is up by 30 points over DeSantis (54%-24%). Last month, he was up by 15 points (43%-28%).

Trump made gains among almost every key demographic except for White men with a college degree, where DeSantis is up by 12 points.

When asked who their second choice would be, Trump primary voters would back DeSantis, and the Florida governor’s primary voters would return the favor and go for Trump.