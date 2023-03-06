Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

SNEAKY PETE - Buttigieg stonewalls key information on 23 govt jet trips amid inspector general probe. Continue reading …

WHAT A 'DJOK'OVIC - World's top tennis player denied entry into US over COVID vaccine status. Continue reading …

OUT OF LEFT FIELD - Dems looking beyond Biden could urge past superstars like Hillary Clinton, Al Gore for 2024 ticket. Continue reading …

'SELECTIVE OUTRAGE' - Chris Rock takes aim at Jada Pinkett's affair and unusual marriage to Will Smith. Continue reading …

CREDIBILITY CRISIS - Former CNN boss ordered staff not to chase down COVID lab leak theory. Continue reading …

-

‘THE BLUEPRINT’ – DeSantis' immigration plan would invalidate Newsom's IDs for illegals. Continue reading …

ROSY PICTURE - Biden downplays inflation, but pressure on consumers and small business owners persists. Continue reading …

‘UNDETECTED AND UNCONTESTED’ - Keep America's enemies, China away from our college kids. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

WE'RE BACK - McCloskeys speak out after escaping Soros-backed DA felony crusade. Continue reading …

‘SEEK HELP’ - College lecturer claims 'no laws' against homosexuality, abortion ‘before White people.’ Continue reading …

WHEEL OF MISFORTUNE - Contestants who totally blew it on famous game show. Continue reading …

TREY GOWDY - Alex Murdaugh's own lie exposed him as the killer. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN - This is one of the biggest scandals in American history. Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON - Gain-of-function research is the likely cause of COVID-19. Continue reading …

TRAVEL TROUBLES – Taxi drivers throw wrench in spring break plans as Americans flock to Mexico. Continue reading …

‘COP CITY’ CHAOS - Future police training facility that sparked protests set ablaze. Continue reading …

MUSK BE KIDDING - Thieves busted by cops when they stopped to charge getaway Tesla. Continue reading …

HIS HEART WILL GO ON - 5-year-old boy belts out Celine Dion song at grandma's memorial service. Continue reading …

SNEAKY MOOSE - Watch this family's reaction when they are suprised by a large and inquisitive visitor. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: New Orleans has ‘spirit of murder’ plaguing the city, pastor says. See video …

WATCH: Recovering addict who witnesses 100+ overdoses rescued by long-lost sister. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.