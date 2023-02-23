While finally visiting the residents of East Palestine, Ohio after the catastrophic train derailment that occurred there nearly three weeks ago, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made an unfortunate pun that amused Twitter users.

While the Biden administration official addressed the residents of the Ohio town as well as the press on Thursday, he apparently forgot his point mid-sentence and admitted to his audience that he lost his "train of thought."

The fact that Buttigieg uttered the common phrase while being in town to discuss the train derailment sent Twitter into a tailspin of mocking reactions from his critics, many of whom added their own puns to the mix.

One conservative digital strategist even joked that Buttigieg "got off track."

Buttigieg uttered the seemingly unintentional pun while talking to the crowd about the mix of information and "misinformation" that has swirled around this incident, "none of which is to the benefit of the community," he remarked.

Trying to continue, he uttered, "So I think … ", but then paused, seemingly losing his point.

Then he apologized, saying, "Sorry, I lost my train of thought." And Twitter lost it.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., communications director Abigail Marone joked, "Buttigieg is not good with trains. Got it."

Digital strategist Jeremy Knauff seemed shocked that Buttigieg uttered the phrase considering what he was speaking about. He tweeted, "Holy s---."

National Public Affairs VP of Digital Strategy Mike Hahn provided another line Buttigieg could’ve used at that moment, tweeting, "Sorry, got off track."

Twitter influencer and Substack.com journalist Indian Bronson found the moment highly amusing, tweeting, "American political content is simply the best. Nothing else even comes close."

Conservative commentator Kate Hyde tweeted "Let’s have a controlled burn of all the thoughts lost from Pete’s head."

Journalist Jim Treacher simply wrote "Oof-ah" in response to Buttigieg’s blunder.

Former President Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick exclaimed, "OMG. He really said this!"

And conservative podcaster Jeremy Ryan Slate commented, "He’s lost when it comes to trains in general."