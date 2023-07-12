Fox Nation, Fox News Media’s subscription-based streaming service, announced the upcoming release of a new docuseries this fall focusing on convicted murderer, Alex Murdaugh’s friends, family and defense team. The new series will feature the first sit-down interview with Alex's only living son, Buster, conducted by Fox News' Martha MacCallum.

"The Fall of the House of Murdaugh" will be a three-part series focusing on the life and crimes of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of killing his wife and son earlier this year.

The elder Murdaugh made headlines in March when he was convicted of gunning down his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, after a panel of 12 jurors returned a guilty verdict after less than three hours of deliberations.

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

The jury found Murdaugh, 54, guilty of two counts each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime without posing a single question to the judge while weighing the case.

His son Buster, who was reported to have an "awkward," less-than-one-minute call with his father from prison at the time of the Fox Nation shoot, will be sitting with the "The Story" anchor on Daufuskie Island - his first television interview since the trial.

Buster has stood by his father since the murders, having attended every day of the Colleton County trial, and testifying for the defense. He told jurors his dad was "destroyed, heartbroken" after finding the dead bodies of his wife and son - Buster's mother and brother - on the family's hunting estate in Moselle within Walterboro, South Carolina.

ALEX MURDAUGH: TIMELINE OF ONCE-POWERFUL SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER'S SPECTACULAR DOWNFALL

"'The Fall of the House of Murdaugh' features a comprehensive look inside the case that many have tried to tackle since the day the difficult story unfolded," said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman.

"Through a firsthand account from Buster Murdaugh and access to key players, including friends and family, this series puts forward several missing elements that have not been brought to light," he said.

Along with Buster Murdaugh, Fox Nation subscribers will gain exclusive access to Alex Murdaugh’s defense team, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from both before and during the trial, never-before-seen home movies, and intimate prison revelations from Alex himself.

In addition to the interviews with Murdaugh’s defense team, viewers can expect to hear from lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Moselle dog kennel manager Roger Dale Davis Jr., forensic expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, and more.

The three-part series centering around the prominent South Carolina lawyer-turned-convicted murderer is slated to premiere on September 12, 2023, exclusively on Fox Nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.