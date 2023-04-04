Sports are synonymous with many things, and one undeniable reality is that trash talking is part of the game.

The smack talk was on full display Sunday afternoon in front of a record number of viewers when the national champions were crowned in women’s college basketball with 9.9 million people tuning in to see LSU take down Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

As the clock was winding down on LSU’s 102-85 win, Tigers forward Angel Reese, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, pointed toward her finger and gave the "you can’t see me" gesture to Clark.

And while it set off a wave of conversations around sportsmanship and double standards, providing pundits with an entire day of content as women’s basketball took center stage, the best place to go when searching for answers is with those who play the game.

"Love it," Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley told Fox News Digital when asked what he thought of Reese’s trash talk to Clark.

"Basketball was built to be a competitive sport. No matter how competitive it is, on what stage, or who’s competitive," Beverley said. "The guys can do it, and it's praised. But a young lady does it, and it’s frowned upon. I don’t agree with that. I think a hooper is a hooper. You don’t put gender, you don’t put race on it."

Beverley knows a thing or two about trash talking. He's recognized as one of the NBA’s greatest irritants.

Last week, Beverley’s Bulls matched up with the Los Angeles Lakers, Beverley’s former team, and the 11-year pro hit LeBron James with the "too small" gesture after sinking a floater over the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

The following game, Lakers guard Austin Reeves gave the gesture right back to Beverley, which the Chicago Bulls guard says is a good thing for the game.

"I was able to hit LeBron with the ‘too small.’ Austin Reaves came back and hit me with the ‘too small,’" Beverley said. "It helps build the brand. It helps build competition."

Beverley said he’d head into next season wanting to get Reaves back, which only improves the NBA product.

"That helps competition, which helps the game. … I think it’s all part of the game," he added. "And I enjoy it."

The trash talk exchange came just a few days after Beverley stirred the pot before his return to Los Angeles.

Beverley’s post was well-timed and one he’s glad he was able to have fun with. His partnership with Charmin Soft & Strong shows his "softer side."

"When it comes to my relationship with my friends, obviously my relationships with my family, relationships I’m in with my girlfriend, my dogs, it is a softer side. I don’t think being strong is the only element. I think you can have both," Beverley said. "And I’m a guy that does have both. For Charmin brand and me to get together and kind of make a play on it … Obviously, the context, the way it was taken in LA was pretty funny. But you appreciate that. It’s all about being competitive. It’s all about fun.

"I’m excited to partner with the brand and can’t wait to see where the future takes us."

While Beverley had no problem with Reese giving Clark a dose of her own medicine — Clark made the "you can’t see me" gesture in the Elite 8 against Louisville — he disagreed with LSU’s view of Iowa’s defense against another SEC foe in the Final Four.

LSU entered Sunday’s game against Iowa with a chip on its shoulder, unhappy with Iowa’s defensive approach against South Carolina in the semifinals.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Gamecocks by regularly sagging off South Carolina’s shooters, daring them to make jumpers, and the Gamecocks shot just 4-for-20 from beyond the 3-point line.

While this defensive approach irked a few LSU players, who called it "disrespectful," Beverley says the end result justifies the approach.

"I think it’s all about winning. It’s all about winning and what gives you the best chance to win without cheating or without disrespecting the game," Beverley told Fox News Digital. "I think you got to do it. You don't win, you get fired. You win, you’re successful.

"So, if somebody can’t shoot, you don’t want to guard someone who can’t shoot. They do it in the NBA. I’m left open a ton of times. Russell Westbrook is open a ton of times. It’s all part of the game. You’re trying to win a game. One game.

"It might be one of the best shooters who gets cold," he continued. "We're going to keep letting him shoot. That's just how the game is today. It's all about winning in basketball. Winning and losing."

Beverley’s hard-nosed, competitive approach has taken him all over the world. He's played overseas and with five different NBA teams.

Now with the Bulls, Beverley is embracing being back in his hometown of Chicago as the Bulls jockey for position in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

"I’m embracing the city. The city is embracing me," Beverley told Fox News Digital. "Obviously, you want to pay the city back with a whole bunch of wins, and that’s what we’re trying to do now. It’s been exciting, it’s been fun, it's been fresh, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds."