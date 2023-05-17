A couple of months ago, superstar LeBron James made a statement that some considered shocking.

"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," James wrote in March.

During a recent episode of Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George's "Podcast P," Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed with James.

"We do got a lot of sorry motherf-----s in the league, I'm gonna be honest," DeRozan said.

DeRozan also called out the players, who in his estimation, don't love playing basketball.

"Being in the league so long, you realize how many motherf-----s don’t love the game of basketball, who take it for granted, who feel so entitled, who just want everything that comes with it but don’t want to put the work in. It’s so frustrating. You know what I mean?"

The six-time All-Star then recalled his early days in the NBA, when he had to pay his dues.

"Like, we played in an era where you had to earn everything, so you got so many guys coming in thinking they just should be playing because their homeboy told them they nice. And it’s like, ‘Bro, you’re not good,’ so I definitely got Bron’s standpoint."

George added to DeRozan's point, saying, "There’s a good, what is it, 450 of us. There’s a good 75 to 100, stinks. Good dudes though."

Despite having a fair amount of "sorry" players, the league is in the midst of its postseason, which has featured mostly competitive series.

However, Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals notably stood out as one of the more uncompetitive contests. Jason Tatum and the Celtics dominated MVP Joel Emiid and the Sixers to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and the Heat is Wednesday night.