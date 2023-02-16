Buick is getting a new look.

The mid-luxury brand has unveiled the updated 2024 Encore GX subcompact SUV, which is the first model to feature its redesigned logo.

The new badge replaces the previous three shields in a circle with a simplified style featuring three individual shield-shaped elements floating alongside each other.

It will be rolled out across the lineup as new models are introduced, and current ones refreshed.

The Encore GX's also debuts the brand's new styling language, which is inspired by the Wildcat Concept car unveiled last year and features a trapezoidal grille and thin, boomerang-shaped headlights.

The interior gets a new Virtual Cockpit System that includes a digital instrument cluster and 11-inch touchscreen infotainment system display housed within a single frame.

The Encore GX will be offered in three grades, Preferred, Sport Touring and a new top-of-the-line Avenir, with increasing levels of equipment.

Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel-drive is offered across the lineup.

The base engine is a 1.2-liter 137 hp turbocharged three-cylinder, while a 1.3-liter 155 hp turbocharged four-cylinder is available and standard with all-wheel-drive.

Starting prices range from $26,895 to $33,195 before options. Full details will be released closer to when the 2024 Encore GX goes on sale in May.

The Encore GX was Buick's most popular model in 2022, with 33,348 delivered to customers.