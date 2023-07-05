The Milwaukee Bucks revealed that superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent "routine" surgery on his left knee this offseason.

Antetokounmpo had discomfort in the knee at the beginning of the offseason when the top-seeded Bucks were upset by the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, who eventually reached the NBA Finals.

After deliberating on what to do, the Bucks saw surgery as their star’s best option.

"He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great," Bucks new head coach Adrian Griffin told reporters, via ESPN, Wednesday. "Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp.

It goes without saying how important Antetokounmpo is for the Bucks’ success in any season. So, it is positive for fans to hear he should be ready for training camp later this year.

Antetokounmpo did want to play with Team Greece in the FIBA World Cup. Though he hasn’t ruled out playing, his status is unknown.

The 28-year-old dealt with knee injuries last season, which caused him to miss games, including five straight in January.

But it wasn’t the knee injury that affected "The Greek Freak" during the team’s first-round matchup with the Heat. In a Game 1 loss to Miami, Antetokounmpo hurt his lower back on a hard fall in the first quarter, and he didn't return to the game.

Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 before returning for Game 4. He scored 26 points on 12-for-22 shooting with 10 rebounds and 13 assists for a triple-double, but it was all for naught. Miami took the game for its third victory of the series.

Antetokounmpo tried to take over in Game 5 as the Bucks faced elimination. Though he had 38 points, Antetokounmpo was 10 of 23 from the free throw line and 14-for-27 overall from the field. The Bucks eventually lost by two, 128-126, on their home court.

Antetokounmpo had a viral moment in his postgame presser, saying he didn’t view the season as a failure despite losing to the eighth seed in the first round.

"You asked me the same question last year, I think. Do you get a promotion every year? No, right? So, every year you work is a failure? Yes or no? No," Antetokounmpo said at the time.

"Michael Jordan played 15 years. Won six championships. The other nine years was a failure? … Exactly, so why you ask me that question. It’s the wrong question."

Antetokounmpo will hope he doesn’t have to answer those questions next season. The Bucks should return their same starting five that finished with a 58-24 regular-season record, tops in the NBA.