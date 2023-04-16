The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a major injury setback Sunday evening against the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, arguably one of the best players in the NBA, left the game after he fell hard on his back in the first quarter of the game. He was going up for a dunk over Heat center Kevin Love when the veteran big man took the charge and Antetokounmpo got caught up in the air and fell on his back.

He tried to fight through the pain in the closing minutes of the first quarter as he attempted the free throws on the Love foul, but he went to the locker room. He tried to get ready throughout the second quarter but couldn’t get back into the game at full health.

The Bucks said before halftime that Antetokounmpo suffered a lower-back contusion and would not return to the game.

Milwaukee was down 68-55 to Miami at the half.

Antetokounmpo only played 11 minutes. He had six points and three rebounds in that span.

The seven-time All-Star battled a knee issue at the end of the 2022-2023 season. He averaged a career-high 31.1 points per game during the year. He averaged 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Milwaukee won the championship in 2021 and came into the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed.