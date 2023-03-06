Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo stopped to sign an autograph for a young fan before Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the wholesome interaction turned out to be something else.

Two young Bucks fans waited for Antetokounmpo to head back to the locker room to get his autograph on a hat.

But moments later, cameras caught that same fan taking off an Antetokounmpo jersey to reveal a Tyrese Maxey jersey underneath.

Even better, that same fan appeared to have gotten her Maxey jersey signed by the former first-round pick.

The 76ers rallied from an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter to end the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak. Milwaukee had the longest winning streak by any NBA team since the Phoenix Suns had 18 straight victories early last season.

The Bucks were outscored 48-31 during the fourth quarter and Joel Embiid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41.4 seconds left to win the game, 133-130.

