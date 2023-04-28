Buckingham Palace released three new official portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla Friday, a week ahead of the king's coronation next Saturday.

The photo showing the king and queen standing to the side of an ornate fireplace in Buckingham Palace’s Blue Drawing Room was taken in March by royal photographer Hugo Burnand, the palace said in a release.

In the photos, the queen wears a Fiona Clare-designed blue wool crepe coat dress accessorized by pearl earrings that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II and a pearl necklace from her own collection and the king matched her in a navy pinstripe suit and blue tie.

Along with the photo showing the couple together, they were also taken seated separately in two other photos, posing in chairs in front of a painting of King George V, the late queen’s grandfather.

Charles and Camilla will both be crowned on Saturday, May 6 in an extravagant ceremony at Westminster Abbey that will include a procession in the Gold State Coach.

The ceremony will kick off an entire weekend of coronation festivities, including a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle – Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie are set to perform.

It will also reunite Prince Harry with the senior royals for the first time since his grandmother’s funeral in September.

They have not been together since Harry released his tell-all memoir "Spare" and since the release of Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries that was critical of the palace.

Meghan is planning to stay at home in California for their children during the coronation.