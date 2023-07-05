A brush fire that broke out in Mason County, Washington, threatened homes and prompted the evacuation of nearby residents on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The McEwan fire ignited around 2 p.m. approximately 4 miles northeast of the town of Shelton, Central Mason Fire and EMS said in a news release on Tuesday.

The wind-driven blaze has burned an estimated 250 acres of industrial timberland and private land as of Tuesday night, and was 0% contained, fire officials said. Over 100 personnel, three helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft were mobilized to fight the fire.

Surrounding neighborhoods of Oak Park and Evergreen Drive were issued Level 2 (Be Ready) evacuation orders, while the areas of Rainbow Lake, Little Bear Lane, McEwan Drive, Hiawatha and parts of John’s Prairie Road were issued Level 3 (Leave Immediately) evacuation orders.

About 200 homes are under evacuation orders so far, KING5-TV reported.

Residents forced to leave their homes can seek shelter at the Olympic Middle School and Shelton Family YMCA. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office also said that Ridge Motorsports Park is open as another evacuation site for dry camping and RV parking.

Hot and dry conditions were expected on Wednesday, with parts of Mason County under red flag warnings. Officials said that the area of the fire will not be under the warnings.

On Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said that crews were assessing the fire and will provide updates as soon as possible.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.