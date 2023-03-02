The Boston Bruins signed star forward David Pastrnak to a massive contract extension Thursday, the sixth-richest deal in NHL history.

Pastrnak, 26, signed an eight-year, $90 million deal that will keep him in Boston through the 2030 season, general manager Don Sweeney announced.

"Obviously a really exciting day for me and my family," Pastrnak said during a press conference Thursday. "I'm very thankful to be part of this organization."

The team’s leading scorer this season with 42 goals and 38 assists, Pastrnak will earn $11.25 million a season.

Pastrnak also leads the Bruins in points per game, power-play goals and power-play points. In nine seasons in Boston, Pastrnak has registered three, 40-goal seasons.

The league-leading Bruins also acquired veteran winger Tyler Bertuzzi in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings Thursday in exchange for a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 and a fourth-rounder in 2025.

The Bruins last week landed defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway in a trade with the Washington Capitals to bolster their Stanley Cup run this season.

The deal sent forward Craig Smith and a 2023 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick to Washington in exchange for Orlov and Hathaway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.