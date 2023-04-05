Emma Heming Willis loved her husband Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore's relationship.

Heming Willis, 44, took to Instagram Tuesday to share an old image of Moore and Willis to her Instagram story in honor of the actor's recent birthday.

"Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well," Emma wrote alongside the image.

Demi and Bruce wed in 1987 and share three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis. The couple finalized their divorce in 2000 after initially filing in 1998.

The "Die Hard" star married Heming Willis in 2009 but maintains a close friendship with Moore.

When Emma and Willis renewed their vows for their 10-year wedding anniversary, the pair "wouldn't do it" without Demi there.

"She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," Heming told Us Weekly. "Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her."

Emma recently shared an emotional update with fans as she celebrated Willis' birthday.

In February, the Willis family shared that Bruce had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Heming told her Instagram followers she deals with "sadness" and "grief" every day but was especially overcome with emotions on Bruce's 68th birthday.

"So, today is my husband's birthday," Emma said March 19. "I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose.

"I just think it's important that you see all sides of this. I always get this message, or people always tell me, 'Oh you're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was, but im also raising two kids in this."

Bruce and Emma have two children, daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

"So, sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that's what im doing," Emma said. "But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day … and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday.

"So, I worked on this reel that I'm posting for my husband's birthday. I don't know why I do that to myself because the videos are like a knife in my heart.

"As much as I do it for myself, I do it for you because I know how much you love my husband and – don't cry Emma – but it means so much to me. So, thank you."

Last month, Emma shut down reports that Moore had moved in with the couple following his dementia diagnosis.

"Let's nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop," Heming wrote on her Instagram story. The debunked headline said, "Demi Moore 'Moved In' With Ex Bruce Willis & His Wife To Help Care For Him After Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Source."

The "Die Hard" actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, a disorder that can affect behavior, personality, language and movement, came after the family revealed he was dealing with aphasia.

Willis will soon become a grandfather. In December, his oldest daughter, Rumer, announced she's pregnant with her first child.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.