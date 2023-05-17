Bruce Willis' wife is opening up about her husband's prognosis.

"When you live the world of dementia you know that options are slim," Emma Hemming Willis wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with a friend. "But some won’t take that lying down which is how change is made, and I got to witness the beauty in that last night."

Emma congratulated Max Lugavere on his new documentary, "Little Empty Boxes," which follows his mother's battle with dementia. She praised him "for being so brave and vulnerable" with his story "and spotlighting the importance of brain health."

"His love for his mother is powerful. His motivation to find answers from leading health experts is inspiring and then be so gracious to share that information is a true blessing," she wrote.

The documentary, directed by Lugavere and Chris Newhard, highlights Lugavere's journey as he "educates himself on everything he can do to help" his mother. Emma was so moved by the film, she said "it would be an absolute disservice" if it didn't have a huge release.

Her comments section was filled with supporters of Bruce and Emma, including Lugavere himself who wrote, "You're a warrior, and I'm so proud to be in this fight with you," with a heart emoji.

Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore commented as well writing, "look forward to seeing it!"

Other supporters included fans who have also dealt with caring for a loved one with dementia, with one writing, "It is something no one understands till they are living with it or have lived through it. I would always always support all you do."

Emma has previously spoken about her struggles to cope with her husband's diagnosis, saying that caring for someone with dementia can feel isolating, and that it took effort for her to open up about it because "it was also very difficult to talk about."

"If you could take a look into my messages and my direct messages, honest to God, you would think the whole world has dementia," Emma shared on Instagram in March. "So many people now are coming to me and telling me, and I even have friends now, ‘You know, my grandmother, or my so-and-so had it,’ and I'm like, 'Why didn't I know?' We're not talking about it."

Bruce was originally diagnosed with aphasia, a neurological disorder that affects an individual's ability to comprehend or express speech, in March 2022.

His family later announced, in February 2023, that the aphasia was only a symptom of his larger diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the announcement, signed by Emma, Moore and their children said. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Since making the announcement, Emma has been very open about how his diagnosis has changed the way she and her family celebrate their milestones.

In the last few months, they celebrated the "Die Hard" actor's 68th birthday as a big, blended family, as well as Emma and Bruce's 14th wedding anniversary.

One of the things that has helped Emma get through some of the more difficult days is the support of those close to her.

In another Instagram post, she advised her followers to keep those in their lives who are serving as caregivers close and not to "ask what you can do" and "just do."

"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers," Emma revealed. "When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is."