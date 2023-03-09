Emma Heming Willis on Wednesday shut down reports that Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore had moved in with the couple following his dementia diagnosis.

"Let's nip this one in the bud. This is so dumb. Please stop," Heming, 44, wrote on her Instagram story. The debunked headline read: "Demi Moore 'Moved In' With Ex Bruce Willis & His Wife To Help Care For Him After Heartbreaking Dementia Diagnosis: Source."

The "Die Hard" actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his family announced last month, which is a disorder that can affect behavior, personality, language and movement.

The diagnosis came months after the family revealed he was dealing with aphasia.

Tuesday, she posted a short video on Instagram, saying that she had heard claims she was using Willis’ diagnosis to get her "five minutes" of fame.

Brushing off the accusation, she said that was "great because it means that you’re listening" and said she would turn it into 10 minutes to "advocate for my husband" and raise awareness about FTD.

"And then I’m going to turn my grief and anger and sadness and do something good around something that feels less than. So, watch this space because I didn’t come to play," she added.

In a separate post, she also asked photographers to leave her husband alone when he goes out.

"In the spirit of raising awareness around dementia … it's clear that there's still a lot of education that needs to be put forth, so this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those ‘exclusives’ of my husband out and about," she said in the video.

"Just keep your space," she requested. "I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband, asking me how he's doing, the ‘woo-hoo’-ing and the ‘yippy-ki-yays,' please don't do it, OK?"

The family made a joint statement announcing his diagnosis on Feb. 16 that said in part: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

It continued, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Willis' statement was signed by his entire family, including wife Emma, ex-wife Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Moore and Willis divorced in 2000, and the actor married Heming in 2007. Moore and Willis have three daughters from their marriage: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31 and Tallulah, 28, and Emma and Bruce have two daughters: Mabel, 10 and Evelyn, 8.

When Emma and Willis renewed their vows for their 10-year wedding anniversary, the pair "wouldn't do it" without Demi there.

"She welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours," Heming told Us Weekly. "Again, I have so much respect for her. I have so much respect for how Bruce and Demi worked through their divorce to be able to put their children first. I learned so much from that and grew so much from watching that. It was important for her to be there. She was at our first wedding. I loved having her there again. I wouldn’t do it without her."

Their blended family often spend time together, including over the holidays and are supporting each other in the wake of his diagnosis. They are also regularly pictured together on social media.

In the statement announcing Willis' diagnosis, they encouraged others facing FTD to "seek out the wealth of information and support available through AFTD" and encouraged others to continue advocating for research and awareness.

"Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us," the statement said. "We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."