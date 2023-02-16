Bruce Willis and his family received an outpouring of support on Thursday after they announced that the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Sophia Bush, Selma Blair and Alyssa Milano all said they were sending their love to the family, and Bonnie Hunt wrote, "An abundance of love for you dear Demi, for Bruce, for all of you,family♥️ so much love," after Demi Moore, Willis’ ex-wife and mother to three of his five children, posted the statement on her Instagram.

Paris Hilton also said she was sending her love to the family.

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, also shared the statement, prompting Kimora Lee Simmons to write, "Sending you and your beautiful family love Emma."

Aaron Paul wrote on Bruce's daughter Rumer Willis’ page, "Love you so much my friend! Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such a damn legend."

BRUCE WILLIS DIAGNOSED WITH FRONTOTEMPORAL DEMENTIA FOLLOWING ASHASIA BATTLE, FAMILY SAYS

Wilmer Valderrama said he was "Sending you all my love."

Maria Shriver tweeted, "My heart goes out to Bruce Willis and his family, & also my gratitude for shining a much needed light on this disease. When people step forward it helps all of us. When people get a diagnosis it’s extremely difficult, but also for most a relief to get a diagnosis." Shriver’s father died of Alzheimer’s disease, and she is now an advocate for it.

The family announced the progression of the 67-year-old’s previously diagnosed aphasia last year.

Thursday’s statement said: "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

It continued, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

It went on to call it a "cruel disease" that has no treatment but is the most common kind of dementia for people under 60.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," the family said. "We know in our hearts that – if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

The statement, signed by Emma and Demi along with his five daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, concluded by saying, "Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same."

"It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."