Bruce Willis' condition "has progressed" and the "Die Hard" actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, according to his family. The news comes after they previously revealed his aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

The 67-year-old actor's ex-wife, Demi Moore, revealed his new diagnosis on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," Demi wrote. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

She added, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The family shared more about the "cruel disease" in a statement posted on The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

"For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead," the release said.