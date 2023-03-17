A freshman from Queens, New York, made history on the baseball diamond Friday.

Brown's Olivia Pichardo became the first woman to play in an NCAA Division I baseball game.

The left-handed hitter pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth, grounding out to first in Brown's 10-1 loss.

Pichardo joined the USA Baseball Women's National Team last summer and was an intern for the New York Mets in their amateur scouting department. She also participated in the Friendship Series against Team Canada in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, over the summer.

Pichardo became the first woman on a Division I roster.

"I’m living out my dream right now and the ideal college experience that I’ve always wanted, so that’s really cool," Pichardo said when she made the team.

"Olivia put together the most complete walk-on tryout I have seen from a player since becoming a head coach," head coach Grant Achilles said at the time.

She threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Mets on Women’s Day at Citi Field in August.

Pichardo was a varsity high school player at Garden School in the seventh grade.