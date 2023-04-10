Brooks Koepka and eventual 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm finished their final round of golf at Augusta National in nearly five hours on Sunday.

And so on top of a disappointing finish – despite entering the day top of the leaderboard, Koepka took issue with the excruciatingly slow pace of play, seemingly calling out eight-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay.

The four-time major winner didn’t hold back when asked by a reporter during a press conference about his thoughts on the pace of play.

"Yeah, the group in front of us was brutally slow," Koepka lamented.

"Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting."

Despite not saying names, the group in front of Rahm and Koepka was that of Viktor Hovland and Patrick Cantlay.

Twitter users noted that Rahm and Koepka were seen waiting for the group on several holes, but also observed Hovland playing ahead of Cantlay on some holes.

Koepka had a four-shot lead over Rahm when they resumed the third round that had been halted by weather, and had a two-shot lead when the round finished. But he finished the final round shooting 3-over 75 for a second place finish.

"Yeah, obviously it's super disappointing, right. Didn't play good enough to win," Koepka said.

"Didn't feel like I did too much wrong, but that's how golf goes sometimes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.