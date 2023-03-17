Brooke Shields revealed she briefly broke up with Chris Henchy before they were married to see what else was out there.

In an interview with People, Shields admitted that fear led her to believe she was "rebounding, or whatever they call it, because I hadn't spent any time sowing my oats.

"I was like, 'Oh, I can sow my oats now. This is what I'm going to do. I'm going to sow oats.'"

Thinking wild times were ahead, the "Blue Lagoon" actress said she was faced with "rejection" during her separation from Henchy.

"There was not one oat that would be sowed," Shields shared. "I literally got, like, rejected. … People were like, 'No, we're not going to do that.' I was like, 'Oh, OK.'"

The actress explained that she and Henchy began dating again after she realized she could not stay away from him.

"I was calling him all the time, and he said, 'You broke up with me. This is the way it works. You don't get to call me every day, because you broke up with me. So don't call me every day,'" she said.

Shields replied, "But I want to talk to you."

Henchy, who is now her husband, reminded her it "doesn't work like that" and Shields recalled, "I don't want to lose this person, so I better behave."

The 57-year-old shared that laughter has been their recipe to a successful marriage and that Henchy is "good at leveling me."

"Every time I finish with my therapist, Chris is like, 'Are you fixed? You're good? We're good?'"

The couple wed in 2001 and share two daughters: Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16.

Shields spoke to the outlet to promote her upcoming Hulu documentary, "Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby."

The mother of two talks about being sexualized in films at an early age, which made her "paralyzed from shame" in her real-life relationships, especially with her college sweetheart, Dean Cain.

Learning from her mistakes, Shields said she hopes her two daughters are able to celebrate their bodies and sexuality.

"I want them to feel celebrated rather than shamed — shamed by their body, shamed by their sexuality," she said. "It's such a burden to carry."