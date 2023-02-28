Brooke Burke is spilling her secret to staying in amazing shape as she takes on her fifties.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" host, 51, said in a recent interview that she practices biohacking – which incorporates lifestyle changes such as intermittent fasting and meditation.

"I am obsessed with biohacking and doing a deep dive into innovative longevity opportunities, and it feels amazing," she told the Daily Mail.

"Free movement and positive mantras are pushing through new areas of fitness. I am teaching hot yoga body sculpting, which is an incredible opportunity to heat up the core, stretch, release toxins, and explore restorative yoga poses," she continued.

According to Healthline, biohacking is described as "citizen or do-it-yourself biology." "For many 'biohackers,' this consists of making small, incremental diet or lifestyle changes to make small improvements in your health and well-being," the website notes.

In addition to practicing biohacking, the "Jane the Virgin" actress maintains her top three exercises as well.

"I like to stretch and do booty BURN circuit (twisty kickbacks) as well as child pose push-ups," she told the outlet of her favorite workouts.

Burke continued, "My four-week booty challenge is timed out to be just 10 minutes a day. It’s a full circle of every move to tone, tighten, and lift the glutes."

She is an advocate for any type of physical movement, even if that only consists of getting out of the house.

"Movement is what matters most. And giving yourself the opportunity to get outside, move your body, and escape from your to-do list, is meaningful," Burke said.

In her interview, she was promoting her wellness retreat that will be held in Arizona. "We will sculpt the body and reshape the mind. The theme for this retreat is ‘Permission.’ Permission to show up. Permission to evolve. Permission to grow. Permission to change. Permission to let go," she said.

Burke added, "There is nothing more important than women carving out time to make a date with themselves."

Burke recently told Fox News Digital another way she stays in such great shape. She developed "Brooke Burke Body," an app that features hundreds of "stackable" workout programs ranging from five to 30 minutes that can be done anywhere without equipment. Her goal, she said, was to make exercise more accessible to busy moms struggling to carve out time for themselves.

Burke is a mother-of-four herself. She shares daughters Neriah, 22, and Sierra, 20, with Garth Fisher and daughters Shaya, 14, and Heaven, 16, with David Charvet.