Phoenix Mercury star center Brittney Griner has spoken for the first time since the incident occurred at Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport where she was harassed by YouTuber Alex Stein.

She considers this situation "rock Bottom" for the WNBA regarding its charter flight rules.

Griner was the subject of harassment on June 10 at the airport, as Stein approached her and asked several questions, including whether she had sex with Vladimir Putin to get out of prison in Russia.

The man was pushed away by Mercury security, and one of Griner’s teammates is heard calling the YouTuber "weird."

The Mercury held a video call introducing interim head coach Nikki Blue following the firing of Vanessa Nygaard following Phoenix’s 2-10 start, and that was when Griner aired out her opinion on the matter.

"I’ll say this. I think we should have already had the option to use a different airline, a more private airline, charter flights. It’s a shame that it had to get to rock bottom because I feel like waiting for something to happen and then making a change," Griner explained, via ESPN. "…you don’t know what that ‘something’s’ gonna be. We’ve all seen what can happen in this world. And when you play the, ‘Let’s-wait-and-see-game,’ you’re really playing with fire. You’re playing with people’s lives.

"So I’m glad that they finally got it together."

It was just the team’s second road trip, and since Griner has been the subject of national headlines since her 10-month imprisonment in Russia came to an end, a situation like this had potential.

"The health and well-being of our players and staff are our top priority, and we will always take every step within our power to protect player safety," the Mercury said in a statement following Griner’s incident. "We are committed to our support of BG and advocating for all American hostages abroad. We will continue our support of marginalized communities and fighting the kind of hate that targeted us today. No one, regardless of identity, should ever fear for their safety. We will be coordinating with the WNBA on next steps."

The WNBA added, "Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG's team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times. We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for our players."

To the league’s point, ESPN reported earlier that the league only pre-approved two charter flights for the entire season. There was also a "hybrid plan" where Griner, and only Griner, would be allowed to use the charter flight per the league’s approval after the two flights.

The Mercury are now allowed to fly charter for the remainder of the season following the incident, according to the outlet.

The ability to fly private is not only Phoenix’s choice to make, as the league will be expanding the ability to do so following a partnership with JSX, a company that offers its customer the ability to buy seats on smaller charter flights.

It has been a hot topic in the WNBA for years, as charter flights were not viewed as an expense needed for teams, which is why the league did not allow it.

New Mercury owner Mat Ishbia, along with others like New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai, have been advocates for making charter flights normality in the game.