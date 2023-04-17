Brittany Matthews, the wife of two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, came to the defense of her brother-in-law on social media Sunday, calling his critics "ignorant."

Matthews, 27, answered a number of questions about her life and marriage to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback when one user asked about the criticism her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, receives.

"They are ignorant," she responded in her Instagram Stories. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s--- about him."

BRITTANY MAHOMES, CHIEFS STAR’S WIFE, CALLS OUT ‘GROWN MEN TALKING S---' FOLLOWING JOE ROGAN’S DIVORCE COMMENT

She continued: "So it’s best to just shut up."

Jackson Mahomes has found himself at the center of several controversies over the years.

Most recently, the younger Mahomes brother was being investigated for allegedly shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of a Kansas restaurant, The Kansas City star reported in March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A lawyer for Mahomes denied the allegations.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Brandan Davies said at the time. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Mahomes also came under fire in October 2021 after doing a TikTok dance on the Sean Taylor memorial logo that was on FedExField for a game against the Washington Commanders. Both Matthews and Mahomes have faced an overwhelming amount of criticism online.

In February, Matthews spoke out on social media after Joe Rogan and co-hosts on his podcast made comments about her and Jackson Mahomes.

"Something about grown men talking s--- about someone’s wife is real weird," Matthews said.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.