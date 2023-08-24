Britney Spears' impending divorce from Sam Asghari has not slowed down her social media game. The pop star's breakup became public when Asghari filed for divorce last week.

On Wednesday, Spears shared video of a new member of her family, a little white dog named Snow.

"Introducing Snow… the new edition to the family… it’s her world and we just live in it !!!" she wrote in the caption.

The video follows the little dog around, presumably, Spears' home, and she can be heard cooing and chattering with the puppy as it plays on her bed with a pacifier.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Spears shared one of her signature dancing videos, first wearing a yellow crop top, camo bikini bottoms and black boots, and dancing to the song "Who’s Got the Sauce" by Naika.

The song contains lyrics like "Oh, you want my sauce? Get your hands off my..."

She then switched to a red crop top and danced and lip-synched to the Janet Jackson song "That’s the Way Love Goes."

Spears also shared a post earlier in the week featuring a photo of wooden spoons painted to look like women by the artist Piluca Soriano with the caption, "SINGLE SPOONS !!! Don’t you just love em!!!"

The singer’s husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce on Aug. 16, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The couple's date of separation was listed as July 28.

Hours after the story went public, Spears posted about her interest in buying a horse.

"Buying a horse soon," she wrote in a caption accompanying a picture of her on a horse. "So many options it’s kinda hard!!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!"

Spears’ first official addressing of the divorce came two days later, with a dancing video paired with a lengthy caption.

"As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together… 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but… I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!" she began.

She continued, writing, that she had "been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

She concluded the post saying, "So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!"

The "…Baby One More Time" singer then showcased some wilder moments on her page on Sunday.

The first was a video of herself topless in bed, covered only by bedsheets and looking at the camera as Annie Lennox's version of "I Put A Spell On You" played in the background.

She followed that up with a video of an unidentified man licking her leg.

Spears explained she had her "fav boys over" after an incident with the paparazzi, claiming they were "tipped off" while out with a "so called ‘friend.’"

The pop star continued, saying, "so what does a b---- like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!"

The video concludes with a group of four shirtless men holding Spears near a pool at night.