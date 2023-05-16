Almost two years after Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship ended, a new documentary is revealing shocking claims about the pop star.

The Fox special, "TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom," alleges the 41-year-old singer often isolates herself from other people.

"When you have a mental illness and you isolate yourself, either you choose to or you have to, that’s not good," psychiatrist Dr. Charles Sophy said during the all-encompasing documentary.

"It creates a place for you to only react with yourself, you are in your head all the time."

While other experts shared their perspectives on Spears’ condition, a compilation of the "Toxic" singer’s social media videos played in the background. She’s famously seen twirling and bizarrely staring into the camera after.

The documentary also claimed that Spears "binge"-sleeps for days while living in "isolation."

"Sometimes she’ll sleep for days. One source called her a ‘binge’-sleeper. She’ll sleep for three days, and then she won’t sleep at all for the next few," an expert noted.

The "Slave 4 U" singer’s isolated lifestyle allegedly includes pool time, workouts and reading, according to the documentary. Spears often shared her "isolation" activities on her social media.

The mother-of-two reportedly hasn’t seen her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, "in well over a year," TMZ producer Katie Hayes claimed.

"By the end of last summer, tensions between them had gotten so bad, the boys weren’t even responding to her texts, and she was furious."

She shares her two boys with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Recently, there have been occasional texts between Britney and her kids, so maybe the ice is thawing a bit," TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said.

Last September, Spears took to her Instagram to discuss the messy relationship she has with her sons after Jayden spoke out about his rocky relationship with his famous mother.

Spears could be heard saying in an Instagram video, "With my kids now, making the claims that, ‘She’s not good enough. She wants attention,' Yeah, I do want to be heard, and I'm angry… But I'm afraid to inform you guys, I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued."

In the explosive documentary, Spears is also accused of having a "volatile" marriage with her husband Sam Asghari.

Nearly one year after the couple tied the knot, Spears has allegedly gotten "physical with Sam" on multiple occasions, and their "marriage is on the rocks," according to TMZ founder Harvey Levin.

"He’s a big guy, and we’re told pretty passive, so he just takes it, so he does get angry, and screaming matches are not infrequent," TMZ’s managing editor Fabian Garcia claimed.

Another claim suggested that Spears has a "fascination with knives," and that one "recommendation at the end of the conservatorship" was to keep them away from her, according to Levin.

In January 2022, Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn alleged in a memoir that the pop singer locked the two in a room with a knife. Spears called the claims "crazy lies" on social media.

After the documentary's release, Asghari slammed the project on his Instagram story, Sunday.

"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs."

The actor recently shared a video of him and Spears spending time together as he posted, "Hike with my woman."

Asghari and Spears got married on June 9, 2022 in an intimate ceremony with friends and family in attendance.

The "Oops!… I Did It Again" singer met Asghari while filming the music video for her song "Slumber Party." After dating for about four years, the model proposed to Spears in September 2021.

Reps for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Spears continues to share her life on social media with motivational quotes and famous dance poses. Her most recent post stated she’s busy remodeling her bedroom with a lengthy message that read, "…if I’m not up to date with Instagram…don’t worry y’all !!! I’m an interior designer at the moment!!!"