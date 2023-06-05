Oh baby, baby, how was she supposed to know?

Britney Spears is hilariously admitting to not knowing who legendary musician Mick Jagger was back in the day, when the two carried on an awkward conversation ahead of the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star took to her Instagram to recap their informal meeting, writing beneath photos of the two, "I had no idea who I was talking to."

At the time, both Spears and Jagger were on the verge of album releases, with Spears' third-studio album "Britney" and Jagger's fourth solo-album separate from the Rolling Stones, "Goddess in the Doorway."

ALYSSA MILANO SLAMMED BY BRITNEY SPEARS FOR 'BULLYING' AFTER ACTRESS QUESTIONED POP STAR'S WELL-BEING

Spears was a performer at the awards show while Jagger was a presenter.

MTV host Kurt Loder, taken aback by the pairing, asked Jagger if he was a fan of the young artist.

"Of course I am," he said, giving Spears an opportunity to flash a look of surprise.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And she did one of our songs, didn't she," he continued.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah," Spears agreed, obviously uncomfortable. On her second album, "Oops!…I Did It Again," Spears covered the Rolling Stones hit "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," originally recorded in 1965.

Jagger admitted that Spears had done the rendition "very well," leading to a moment of confusion masked by modesty.

"Well it's because I'm sitting right here," she said, sharing a laugh with the Rock 'n' Roll icon.

"You'd tell me that," Jagger quipped.

"Well thank you, that means so much," Spears added.

At one point, Loder even said to his guests, "You two have never met before, right?"

Both stars ignored the comment, quickly pivoting the conversation to Jagger's new album.