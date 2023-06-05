A woman in England has gone viral after sharing a hilarious solution to restoring several unsightly, dying plants in her garden.

Lisa Harvey, from Surrey, England, was getting annoyed that her outdoor greenery was "constantly dying" and wanted to find a cheap and easy way to combat the problem, Jam Press reported.

The 45-year-old mom decided that the best way to keep her plants looking green and healthy was not to use water or plant food, but instead to spray her problems away — with green spray paint.

GARDENING 101: GROW YOUR OWN FOOD AS INFLATION MAINTAINS HISTORIC HIGH

Harvey sprayed two brown and brittle plants in her garden with some green paint — and "it worked wonders," said Jam Press.

Harney shared the hack online, racking up more than 10,000 likes on her post.

"I came up with the idea as I'm not very good at keeping plants alive," Harvey, who is a personal assistant for children with special needs, told the website NeedtoKnow.co.uk, as Jam Press reported.

"I have fake plants and flowers, but these were the only two real ones in my back garden and they are both dead, so it saves trying to get the plants out of the pot," she continued.

"I decided to get some spray paint and see if it works," she added.

"My husband thought I was mad but it’s so quick as well. It didn’t take me long, plus I have some of the paint left in the can."

‘PLANT’-ED EVIDENCE: POLICE SAY GARDEN THIEF HAS BEEN CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Harvey said this has also saved her money.

The paint was "just over £4, and it would cost me more to buy two new plants." That’s about $5 U.S. dollars, according to currency exchange website Ex-rate.com.

After sharing her novel solution, Harvey was flooded with comments praising her creativity, said Jam Press.

One social media user named Sinead Matthews said, "What an idea … I need this for my grass where my dogs ruined it."

HOW DO YOU START A GARDEN? FIND OUT THE BEST MONTH FOR PLANTING YOUR VEGETABLES OR FRUITS

Another user wrote, "You know what I'm doing [on] the weekend — just need about 10 cans and I'm sorted."

Yet another commented, "Dare you to post this in a gardening group."

Harvey was surprised at all the responses her gardening hack elicited.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I didn’t think it would go viral, I just thought that I'd get a few likes and comments but nothing like this," she said, noted Jam Press.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"All the comments saying it’s a genius idea are funny," she also said.

She added, "So many people must be like me and end up killing their plants — so glad I’m not the only one."