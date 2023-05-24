A lifestyle vlogger from Sydney, Australia, has gone viral for saying the see-through wedding dress she wore during her after-party was done to send a message to her future daughter.

Ashley Raso, who works as a development manager and shares fashion, beauty, wellness and home content on TikTok, showed her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of her custom sheer lace dress.

The 23-second video clip was uploaded on Tuesday, May 9, and it was accompanied by onscreen text and a text-to-speech narration.

WOMAN ON TIKTOK CALLS OUT WEDDING GUESTS WEARING WHITE TO FRIEND'S WEDDING: 'RUDE'

"POV: You wore a see-through wedding dress to teach your future daughter to be fearless," the text says.

Raso hired House of Harper Australia – a luxury ready-to-wear and bespoke bridal wear company – to make her after-party dress, which featured detached lace sleeves, a back cutout with buttons, a sweep train and an opaque strapless bra and underwear set.

"I have had a passion for design and fashion all of my life and so when I went to Danny and Isabelle with a bold vision to make a see-through wedding dress, the [ultimate] fashion statement, [they] were instantly thrilled and on board," Raso wrote in her video caption.

"We pushed ourselves [to] think creatively and outside of the box, whilst still keeping the dress refined and classy," she continued. "The end product."

BLACK WEDDING DRESS TREND GROWS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Fox News Digital reached out to Raso and House of Harper Australia for comment.

Raso’s video has generated 265,000 views, 19,100 likes, 1,772 shares, 986 saves and 78 comments on TikTok.

Users of the video-sharing app have mostly been supportive of Raso’s post-wedding fashion statement and the message she’s hoping to pass on to her future daughter.

"I CANT, you’re an icon," one TikTok user praised.

DESIGNER HAYLEY PAIGE SAYS SHE'S LEGALLY BANNED FROM USING HER OWN NAME, QUITS JLM COUTURE

"This is gorgeous," another user commented.

"I love the covered but uncovered at the same time look," another user shared. "It’s exactly what I want."

A few commenters wrote that they think the design might be too fashion-forward for a wedding, even as an after-party dress.

"My mom would have a conniption but love this for u," one TikToker wrote.

PHOTOGRAPHER SAYS WOMAN REQUESTED REFUND ON WEDDING PHOTOS AFTER 4 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: 'I'M NOW DIVORCED'

"She practically naked," one user commented. "I'm sorry I don't agree."

Others made it a point to defend Raso from critics.

"Fearless of all the lame comments from haters who missed the point," one user wrote. "Her day her dress her life people."

"I know this made all the right people mad," one user commented, which received a reply from Raso, saying, "My immediate family loved it so much."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Sheer and see-through wedding dresses have become increasingly popular in recent years with bridal wear designers creating illusion gowns that portray a nude appearance with lace overlays, gowns with peekaboo cutouts and cropped two-piece sets.

The daring looks have been displayed on runways during Bridal Fashion Week events in New York, Barcelona and Milan.

Raso has uploaded TikTok videos to show she wore a different wedding gown for her ceremony and reception.