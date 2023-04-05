A wedding day is often considered one of the most memorable and wonderful days of a person's life.

For this bride, though, the day was filled with one issue after another — culminating in a canceled honeymoon.

Daisy Allen, a 24-year-old bride from Somerset, England, who works as a police control room supervisor, married her husband, Tom Allen, in a wedding near Bristol.

The day was going as planned, Allen told SWNS.

That is — until she ripped her wedding dress on a tree branch while taking photos before the ceremony.

"I knew I’d damaged my dress outside, but I wasn’t bothered — I was having a great time," she said.

While dancing with her 100 guests at the reception, however, Allen slipped on some melting ice cubes — and caught her foot in the hole in her dress.

Allen then twisted her knee and fell to the floor, fracturing her foot, SWNS reported.

"At first I was laughing, but then I tried to stand up [and] I couldn’t," she said.

"That’s when I realized I’d hurt myself quite badly," she told SWNS.

Allen was carried upstairs to her hotel room. The next morning, her husband, a police officer, took her to the hospital so that doctors could examine her foot.

An X-ray showed that she had a fracture — and would potentially have to undergo surgery.

"We were supposed to be jetting off to Miami for two nights, followed by a week-long cruise around the Caribbean," she said.

The newlyweds were forced to cancel their dream honeymoon, which cost about $5K, noted SWNS.

"We had all sorts of fun stuff booked like basketball matches and speedboat trips, but instead, I’m bed-bound," she said.

The Allens were able to get a refund for their hotel in Miami.

An insurance company is dealing with the flights and cruise — and the newlyweds are hoping to rebook for later this year, SWNS reported.

"I guess it’s just one of those things!" said the bride.