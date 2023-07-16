A bride gave her wedding guests quite the surprise by arriving at the church for her ceremony — on the back of a tractor.

Kathryn McKay, 33, turned up at the church ceremony in the bucket of a Massey Ferguson 135 driven by her farmer dad, Henry McKay, 66, as SWNS, the British news service, reported of the event.

McKay chose the unusual wedding vehicle as a tribute to her rural family's background, she said.

TEXAS HOSPITAL OFFERS BLESSING FOR FATHER WHO CAN'T MAKE DAUGHTER'S WEDDING: ‘VERY EMOTIONAL’

A civil servant, McKay said she "laughed the whole way" before marrying her husband, Kevin Lagan, 34, a construction worker.

The pair tied the knot at the church in their hometown of Carnlough, County Antrim, in Northern Ireland.

Said McKay, "Locals were waving and beeping horns — then a [truck] pulled out behind us just before the chapel. This made me laugh even more."

She added, "We arrived safely without any hiccups or rain and had a beautiful service with our friends and family."

McKay said she grew up on a farm and wanted to include her heritage in the ceremony.

Her dad suggested they repaint the £5,000 (about $6,500) Massey Ferguson.

She thought it was a great idea.

The newly married couple had a Range Rover on standby in case the tractor broke down.

ENGAGEMENT RING DRAMA: SOUTH CAROLINA BEACHGOER USES METAL DETECTOR AFTER MAN LOSES PRECIOUS POSSESSION

And they hired an ice cream van to entertain guests in case of lateness.

Said McKay, "The service was at noon. It rained again at 11:15 a.m. so we had to hold off for a bit."

She added, "We had a Range Rover on hand that was going to take me to the chapel, but thankfully the rain cleared … We honestly could not have asked for a better wedding and our hearts are so full."

Her husband said, "It was the perfect entry because anyone who knows Kathryn knows she's farming mad," as SNWS reported.

McKay still keeps her hand in at the farm, she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"I take the wee tractor to local vintage runs and just love all things farming," she said.

She said that as a child, she and her four brothers "would be out in the field 'til around 5 a.m. lambing."

Said McKay, "I still take a few weeks [of] annual leave every April to help my dad with the lambing."