Actor Brendan Fraser recently mourned how a "whole generation of little girls" will have to wait get their chance at being represented by a female version of Batman as a result of Warner Brothers having canceled its "Batgirl" film.

In a recent interview with "Variety," Fraser, who played the film’s supervillain "Firefly," mentioned the "gut punch" it was to hear that "Batgirl" was canceled after production on the film was complete.

News that Warner Brothers scrapped the comic book film last August after completion was a shock to many in the industry. The film, which was set to debut on HBO Max at the end of 2022, had practically been completed on a $90 million budget. Cryptically DC Studios co-chairman Peter Safran claimed the film was "not releasable" at the time.

Reports clarified that the film was instead turned into a tax write-off for the studio, legally blocking it from being released commercially. Reports noted this was part of major financial shakeup at Warner Bros occurring at the time.

Describing hearing the news for the first time, Fraser stated, "I thought I was getting punked, but it checked out. Then came hysterical laughter like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me?’"

The actor, best known for his character Rick O’Connell in "The Mummy" franchise, claimed he and his cast mates were anticipating an announcement from the studio on taking the film "from a streaming format to a theatrical release."

He stated, "But as we all know, it was the complete opposite. When we were expecting XYZ amount of support and money to expand scenes — to do pickup shots and those kinds of things — that was a gut punch. But then we learned that it was in the interest of writing down some debt?"

"That part really stung," Fraser added.

He expressed disappointment for the little girls who won’t be able to see themselves represented in actress Leslie Grace’s portrayal of "Batgirl."

Fraser claimed, "What I find most lamentable is that now a whole generation of little girls are going to have to wait longer to see a Batgirl and say, ‘Hey, she looks like me.’ That makes me sad. I know how good she was."

"I know what this would mean to so many people," the actor added.

He also praised the "Batgirl" star’s performance on set, saying, "It was just magical to see how she was as quietly confident as a young actress in this breakthrough role and had a sense of purpose and dignity."

He noted, "She has a work ethic that is unrivaled. She’s dynamite — and dynamite comes in small packages but still goes bang."