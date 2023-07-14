"The Breakfast Club" radio host Charlamagne Tha God and his crew tore into the inconclusive White House cocaine investigation during the Friday morning episode of his show, ridiculing the idea that the investigators couldn’t find a culprit.

Charlamagne said he didn’t believe that the White House had no camera footage of a suspect, while show guest Chico Bean argued it’s a double standard that someone who entered the Biden White House is getting away with abusing cocaine while African Americans are in jail over the drug.

Bean demanded, "Let my people out of jail."

The crew’s reaction came a day after the Secret Service announced it ended its investigation into how cocaine entered the White House without being able "single out a person of interest" who could’ve brought the illegal substance on the premises.

The Secret Service noted "insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons," and thus "the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals."

"The Breakfast Club" correspondent Tezlyn Figaro reported the lack of findings Friday, stating, "They’re not able to identify the responsible person. They said that this cocaine was in an area that they did not have any video surveillance."

Host Charlamagne threw skepticism on Figaro’s report, replying, "Yeah right." He asked, "Do you mean to tell me that there’s a room in the White House with no video cameras? Ain’t no damn way. Knock it off."

Co-host DJ Envy could be heard off camera saying, "That’s BS."

Bean argued it was unfair for people to be getting away with this incident while other people have been incarcerated in D.C. for similar incidents. He claimed, "First of all, I’m born and raised in Washington, D.C. — if they letting people get away with cocaine, let my people outta jail!"

He continued: "What is up with that? That’s crazy! You know how many people have been arrested in the District of Columbia for cocaine they done found it in the White House and they can’t figure out who it is it belonged to. That’s crazy, man. That is ridiculous."

Charlamagne brought up other incidents involving drugs found on White House premises. He said, "I read that they found weed in the White House a couple times in 2022."

Bean added, "See, that’s crazy. That is amazing man that they done locked up all them D.C. residents for cocaine, and they then found it in the White House and they can’t find who had it in the actual White House."

Figaro mentioned hearing reports that the substance was found in a sort of "vestibule" area of the building where the cameras didn’t have the best angle.

DJ Envy surmised, "Yeah, that’s somebody that knew that angle."

"Yeah! That’s where they do their cocaine at!" Bean exclaimed.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.