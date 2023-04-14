A graphic artist is testing everyone’s knowledge of algebra and attention to detail with a pictograph math problem that assigns numbers to different plants.

Gergely Dudás, of Budapest, Hungary, shared the nature-inspired math problem and visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, and he used yellow dandelions, purple flowers and lucky green sprigs to illustrate four tricky equations.

Can you solve each math equation?

Hint: You’ll need to revisit your grade school order of operations lesson – parentheses, exponents, multiplication, division, addition and subtraction (PEMDAS) ­– to solve each row.

Need help solving the math problem?

See the solution on Dudás' website: dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2021/08/solution.html.

If you’re not ready to give up, note that the illustration includes multiple four-leaf clovers and a single three-leaf shamrock.

Dudás first shared this pictograph math problem on social media back in August 2021.

On Facebook, dozens of his followers were able to figure out the equation’s final value, which was represented by two dandelions, a shamrock and a purple flower.

Not everyone was able to correctly calculate the final answer. And some admitted that they find the math problem challenging.

"I would never have enough coffee for this," one Facebook user wrote in defeat.

"Tricky. Pay attention to details," another user noted.

"I struggled with this way too much," another user admitted. "But I eventually got the right answer. And I did it before coffee!"

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published multiple illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His usual seek-and-find artwork has been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and various other pieces of merchandise. But, on occasion, Dudás releases artsy math problems on his website and social media accounts.

Dudás has more than 167,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, more than 48,900 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

