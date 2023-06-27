A graphic artist is testing the world’s attention to detail with a new digital seek-and-find brain teaser featuring a bear and his lost bow tie.

Gergely Dudás of Budapest, Hungary, shared the multicolored visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which depicts a brown bear who’s on the hunt for his bow tie as it sits hidden in a field of flowers.

The animated bow tie is surrounded by flowers and leaves in varying shades of red, orange, pink, purple, blue, yellow and off-white.

Dudás posted his bow tie and flower field seek-and-find on social media on Monday, June 19, and many users claim they’ve been able to find the hidden accessory.

On Facebook, Dudás bow tie-flower puzzle has generated over 990 reactions, over 100 comments and over 180 shares, at the time of publication.

"Found it," one Facebook user wrote. "He is looking towards the wrong direction..."

"Simplest one yet for me! I feel accomplished," another user commented.

"Found it!! Took about 15 secs," another user shared.

"I didn’t find it without help, but I looove this," one Facebook user admitted.

If you need help finding the bear’s lost bow tie, here’s a hint, the bow tie is red.

Still can’t find the hidden bow tie?

See the answer on Dudás' website: dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/06/bowtie-solution.html.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork has also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and various other pieces of merchandise.

Hundreds of thousands of people follow Dudás on social media for his webcomics and his seek-and-find pictures, which are shared on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.