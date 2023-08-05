A graphic artist who designs seek-and-find puzzles is testing everyone's attention to detail with a brain teaser featuring a snake hidden among tortoises.

Gergely Dudás, from Budapest, Hungary, shared the new visual puzzle with Fox News Digital.

The puzzle is filled with a creep of tortoises — the term for a collective group of tortoises — and one lonely snake hidden among them.

The tortoises are all looking in different directions, some with their own unique character quality.

One can be found wearing a top hat and another has a large grin across its face.

The tortoises are all colored green, with shells of varying brown hues; the one green snake blends in with the surrounding reptiles.

Dudás posted his tortoise and snake seek-and-find on social media on February 22.

On Facebook, the artist's hidden snake puzzle has garnered over 312 reactions, 55 comments and 52 shares at the time of the publication.

Users have hopped on the social media platform the add their own insight on the puzzle — with many finding this particular seek-and-find to be very difficult.

Others were slightly distracted by the cuteness of the tortoises.

"I haven’t found any snakes yet because the guy at the bottom with his toothy smile is cracking me up and I can’t stop staring and smiling," one user wrote. "And the one with the flowers."

"Found it! Great hiding place!" wrote another Facebook commenter.

"Hard to find!"

Said another, "Found it, had to zoom in though."

"A naked snake? Or just well hidden? Anyway, she's happy that I found her!"

The comic author and artist has published numerous illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and other pieces of merchandise.

He has over 167,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, over 48,900 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest — all who regularly interact with his briand teasers and other puzzles.

Need help identifying the snake?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: https://thedudolf.blogspot.com/2021/03/can-you-find-snake-among-tortoises.html