A graphic artist from Budapest, Hungary, is testing the world's attention to detail with another digital seek-and-find brain teaser — and this time it's a bird-focused illustration.

Gergely Dudás shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital.

The puzzle depicts four white doves hidden throughout a crackle of cockatoos — the name given to a flock of these birds.

The doves blend in with the other white-colored birds, but do not have the same yellow crest as the cockatoos.

Some of the birds have been accessorized with hats, scarves, neckties and sunglasses of varying colors — one can even be found wearing a monocle.

Dudás posted his dove and cockatoo seek-and-find on social media on May 15.

On Facebook, the artist's hidden bird puzzle has generated over 731 reactions, 71 comments and 154 shares at the time of publication.

Many users have shared their thoughts on the difficulty of the puzzle and how long it took them to find all four doves hidden amid the cockatoos — with some finding the puzzle easy and others finding it to be more of a challenge.

"Found the cuties among the very stylish cockatoos," one Facebook user wrote.

"Took me forever, but I finally found all 4!" another user wrote.

"Found, not easy," wrote one Facebook commenter. "Could only find 3, had to cheat for number 4!!!!"

"I could only find 3, but now my eyes are tired."

"Love this one!" another user wrote — punctuating the comment with four dove emojis.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published numerous illustration books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

His seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints, coffee mugs and other pieces of merchandise.

He has over 167,000 dedicated followers on Facebook, over 49,000 followers on Instagram, more than 8,300 followers on Twitter and hundreds of followers on Pinterest.

Need help finding the doves?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/05/4-doves-solution.html.