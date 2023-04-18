A New York mother whose son was killed in a 2018 Harlem brawl eviscerated Democrats, who called her a Republican "prop" and who she said accused her of gaslighting, after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, convened a hearing in Manhattan.

The bench at Jordan's field hearing incidentally comprised of several New York lawmakers including city Democratic Reps. Daniel Goldman, Jerrold Nadler, and Adriano Espaillat, and Republican member Elise Stefanik of the North Country.

Madeline Brame, the mother of slain U.S. Army Sgt. Hason Correa, torched Goldman during the hearing when he tried to make the case the Republicans were using the event billed as a discussion on the state of New York crime under District Attorney Alvin Bragg to "cover-up" for Republicans defending former President Trump.

Brame said Bragg was handed a "strong, trial-ready murder case" by predecessor Cy Vance Jr., but the case unraveled after the Soros-backed prosecutor took office – and that the office suddenly could not prove guilt against two defendants, and they did not have the "resources" to prosecute all defendants.

Brame said Goldman – whose previous role was that of Democratic counsel prosecuting the impeachment case against Trump – was "insulting her intelligence" with his remarks.

"I'm fully aware of what's going on here – OK? That's why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party."

On "Hannity," Brame criticized Goldman and other Democrats who attacked the premise of the hearing, including Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia.

Host Sean Hannity recounted how Johnson called Brame and her fellow witnesses "props" in a "MAGA Broadway production," and also criticized commentary from ranking member Nadler and committee member Adam Schiff of California.

"You lose your child and his father is forever injured – were you a prop?" Hannity asked, further asking if she had a response for Johnson.

"I would challenge this gentleman, whatever his name is – Hank Johnson – to step one foot in the hood," said Brame, who is Black.

Brame went on to call Johnson a "rich Black man" who does not care about the plight of middle- and lower-class minority neighborhoods. Johnson's district comprises urban and suburban areas immediately east and southeast of metro Atlanta.

"Step one foot in the hood and tell me if those people there in that hood are props as well," Brame said, adding that "all the elected officials… especially the ones running New York" appear to similarly lack consideration for the people.

"Real people are affected by this, Alvin Bragg dismissed both murder and gang assault indictments against two people. One is currently walking the street amongst us… They brutally ambushed and butchered my son to death nine times and then turned and butchered his father 12 times when he tried to come to his aid," Brame claimed.

Correa, Brame's son, and his father Wesley Correa, were stabbed in the lobby of a Frederick Douglass Boulevard apartment building in 2018, when Vance was still in office.

Four men, all reportedly brothers, were initially charged with murder and gang assault, according to the New York Post. The case continued into Bragg's tenure.