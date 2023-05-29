Conservative rapper Forgiato Blow is surging up the iTunes charts with a new song calling out Target for targeting children with their controversial LGBTQ Pride merchandise.

Blow joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss his hit "Boycott Target" and how he is using music to speak out on important issues.

"We're living in a culture right now where people need to speak out," Blow said Monday, arguing the merchandise has "no place" for children in elementary school.

"Somebody has to stand up for the kids."

TARGET IS EITHER A VICTIM OF 'ECONOMIC TERRORISM' OR 'COWARDS' ON PRIDE DISPLAY DECISION, MSNBC GUEST SAYS

Target has lost over $9.3 billon in market value as backlash continues to swirl over its Pride merchandising plans, which includes onesies and rompers for newborn babies along with other apparel for kids of all ages.

Blow's track with rapper Jimmy Levy currently sits at #2 on the iTunes U.S. hip-hop chart despite Blow claiming the song has been "shadow banned" from searches on Apple's music platform.

The rapper, who filmed the music video inside a Target store, said facing censorship is nothing new.

"I had my free speech ripped from me. A lifetime ban on Instagram, a lifetime ban on Facebook for speaking positivity. You know, when I was an artist before this, a degenerate rap artist, they didn't care if I rapped about negativity and demonizing America."

"We're obviously shifting the culture," he continued. "We're waking people up, letting them know that, hey, you don't have just to follow the crowd. You can stand on your own and be a leader, not a follower."

Blow compared the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 to the current LGBTQ movement and said it will be pushed further ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

"I feel like in the 2020 election there was, you know, the agenda was BLM… now for the new election that's going to be here for 2024, it's going to be LGBTQ. And if you're not with them, they're going to ruin you anyways."

BUD LIGHT SALES DOWN 23.6% IN FIRST WEEK OF MAY AS BACKLASH CONTINUES INTO FIFTH WEEK AMID MULVANEY FALLOUT

"You know, drag queens and middle schools. They got these furries now coming out. That's the next thing, where people are identifying as cats. I mean, it's just crazy out here right now," Blow said.

He has also made songs about Bud Light and Balenciaga boycotts.

A Target insider told Fox News Digital that many locations, mostly in rural areas of the South, have relocated and tamped down Pride sections to avoid the kind of backlash Bud Light has received in recent weeks after using a transgender influencer in a promotional campaign.

An "emergency" meeting was held on May 19 to avoid what a Target insider called a "Bud Light situation," and the company said it had made the moves in response to threats some of its staff had received for the displays.

FOX Business' Chris Pandolfo and Fox News' Brian Flood, Kristine Parks, Lindsay Kornick and Alexa Moutevelis contributed to this report.