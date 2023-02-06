An 11-year-old in North Carolina is supplying a local bakery with farm-fresh eggs, and both the bakery owner and the budding entrepreneur are benefiting from their agreement.

Courtney Johnson, owner of Sweet Anna’s Bakery in Dallas, North Carolina, appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday, February 6, along with 5th-grader Rylen Robbins, to explain how their "egg-cellent" business relationship began.

Johnson said she has watched prices go up for all ingredients she uses in her baking. She knows the Robbins family, she said — and has provided cakes and baked goods for their birthday and Christmas parties.

PENNSYLVANIA COUPLE STARTS ‘RENT THE CHICKEN’ BUSINESS AMID HIGH EGG PRICES IN STORES

Rylen Robbins’ dad posted on social media that they had a surplus of eggs for sale, Johnson continued.

"He had posted that Rylen Robbins had some eggs, and egg prices just kept going up every week and I just couldn’t do it anymore, so I reached out and said, 'I will take as many as you can give me,’" she said.

Robbins has 21 chickens. They produce "18 to 19" eggs a day, he said.

The family started getting "too many eggs" from their chickens, Robbins also said.

He added, "We came up with the bright idea to start selling them."

Robbins’ eggs are a welcome relief to Johnson, who has been struggling with high ingredient prices.

"The highest I’ve seen [eggs] has been about $6 to $7 a dozen. They have started to come down, but he [Robbins] is cheaper at three dollars a dozen."

A year and a half ago, Johnson was paying $2.42 for five dozen eggs, she said.

Asked if she's had to raise her prices in response, Johnson said, "We did go up. I’m trying not to …. I’m trying my best to find other ways to cut costs."

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO INVENTED SLICED BREAD: OTTO ROHWEDDER, HARD-LUCK HAWKEYE

One answer, in part, has been Robbins’ fresh eggs for sale.

"He is saving me some money and helping, and I love helping him, so thank you so much, Rylen," Johnson said.

Robbins replied, "Thank you for making me money."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Robbins has dual goals of being "a firefighter and an NBA player" when he grows up, he said.

His drive comes from his "paw-paw" — his grandfather, he noted.