Boston University School of Law students were offered therapy after three controversial Supreme Court decisions this week about affirmative action, religious freedom and student debt forgiveness.

The BU Law Student Government Association's (SGA) statement, sent out to law students Friday afternoon, denounced the three Supreme Court decisions of the week: Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis and Biden v. Nebraska.

In an email obtained by Fox News Digital, the student board began by lambasting the Supreme Court's decision in the Students for Fair Admissions case, which declared race-based affirmative action in college admissions is unconstitutional.

"[The assenting judges] went so far as to say that the race-based admission system uses race as a negative and operates it as a stereotype," the letter stated. "They may couch their opinion in legal jargon, but we all know what this opinion aims to do: advocate for a ‘colorblind’ admission process."

"However, as many of our students know and Justice Sotomayor says in her dissent, ‘ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal,'" the letter proclaimed.

"As a reminder, BU also offers a number of wellness resources that are willing and able to help students navigate these times."

The university's law school is not offering specialized counseling for its students, but the SGA recommended resources that are already available.

Two of the resources were BU Behavioral Medicine and BU Student Wellbeing. According to its website, BU Behavioral Medicine offers therapy, on-call service for mental health emergencies and mental health diagnoses, among other services.

The student government criticized the decision in 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis, which gave a Christian web designer the right to deny services to same-sex couples. It also condemned Biden v. Nebraska, which ruled President Biden's proposed student loan forgiveness plan was unconstitutional.

"These three decisions form part of a lengthy sequence of this court's ruling which steadily erode the rights of marginalized communities and undermine the very diversity upon which our nation was built," the SGA argued.

Fox News Digital reached out to Boston University and BU Law SGA but did not receive an immediate response.