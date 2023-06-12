A Boston police officer shot while investigating the robbery of a pizza delivery driver has been released from the hospital while the man suspected of shooting him was held without bail Monday at his arraignment.

John Lazare, 23, of Brockton, pleaded not guilty to nine charges including assault and battery with a firearm in connection with the shooting Friday night in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

The officer, who was shot in the back and the foot, has been released from the hospital, police said. His name has not been made public.

Lazare is due back in court on June 23 for a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to society. His attorney objected to him being held.

The officer was patrolling the area because a pizza delivery driver had been robbed last Wednesday, authorities said. The officer saw a suspect matching the description of Wednesday's suspect pointing a gun at a delivery driver on Friday, according to the police report.

When the officer approached, Lazare allegedly opened fire.

Lazare fled but was arrested after injuring himself while jumping from a rooftop, police said. Two other officers were also hurt, but not by gunfire.