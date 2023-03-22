A previously deported MS-13 gang member was arrested Sunday after trying to illegally enter the U.S. through California, officials said.

Two individuals were spotted trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border just east of the Calexico Port of Entry around 6:40 p.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents determined that neither individual had the proper documents to be in the U.S. legally and placed them both under arrest.

Record checks at the El Centro Sector Processing Center confirmed the 26-year-old man arrested was a documented member of the MS-13 street gang, officials said.

He also has prior immigration violations and was previously deported from the U.S. in 2016.

Both individuals will be processed for removal from the U.S., officials said.

"The El Centro Sector agents make life rough on felonious gang members who want to make our country their home," said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. "We’ll do our utmost for the taxpayer to ensure such predators are kept from harming American citizens as is so often the case."

Border Patrol agents at the southern border have encountered more than one million illegal migrants so far since the beginning of the fiscal year in October, CBP officials said Monday.

It marks the latest milestone in an enormous migrant crisis that has engulfed the border for over two years.

There were just 400,000 Border Patrol encounters in FY 2020, which then shot up to 1.6 million in FY 21 and 2.2 million in FY 22.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.