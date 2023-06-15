A bomb squad was called on Wednesday after the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum in California received a live grenade as a donation.

Trevor Allen, the museum’s executive director, told Fox News Digital the live explosive was from a "well-meaning" donor.

Museum staff set the object outside away from visitors, alerted authorities, and evacuated the building. Police closed off the street and called in a bomb squad from nearby Travis Air Force Base.

The bomb squad deemed the ordnance safe to transport back to base after conducting an on-site visual inspection and x-ray scan. The item is now with Travis Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and will remain there to prevent future concerns, the base said.

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS ARRESTED AFTER VANDALIZING MONET PAINTING AT STOCKHOLM MUSEUM

GERMAN CURATOR'S MISSION IS TO RETURN 111 HEIRLOOMS TO FAMILIES OF HOLOCAUST VICTIMS BY END OF THE YEAR

Allen said the grenade was an "innocent mistake" on behalf of a well-meaning donor. He credited operations manager Paul Goodrum for identifying the object as dangerous.

No injuries were reported, and the museum was re-opened to the public on Thursday.

The scare came after a man was killed, and his two teenage children were injured last month after a live grenade found in a grandfather’s belongings detonated in Lake County, Indiana.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.