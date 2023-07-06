A Georgia sheriff’s deputy rescued a woman who was trapped in a burning car over the weekend, and the lifesaving incident was captured by the officer’s body camera.

On Saturday, July 1, Candler County Sheriff's Office's Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor responded to a 911 call from fellow motorists reporting a vehicle had veered off Highway 46 in Metter, Georgia, and crashed into a wooded embankment.

Taylor's bodycam showed him responding to the call and quickly discovering that the vehicle, a red Subaru sedan, was engulfed in flames.

While rushing to the burning car, he can be heard calling out to the driver and encouraging her to get unbuckled.

BODYCAM CAPTURES WISCONSIN POLICE OFFICER RESCUING COWS FROM BARN FIRE

"Let's get out of the car," Taylor said. "Take your seatbelt off."

He is then seen using a baton to break into the driver's side window before removing the woman. After she was out of the car and on the ground, Taylor repeatedly asked her if there was anyone else inside the burning vehicle.

BRUSH FIRE IN WASHINGTON STATE THREATENS HUNDREDS OF HOMES, PROMPTS EVACUATIONS IN MASON COUNTY

In the bodycam footage, the driver appears to be incoherent while holding on to her arm and groaning.

Following the deputy's conversation with the woman, he can be heard asking fellow officers to help her get away from the crash site.

Police praised Taylor's "swift actions," thanking him for being quick on his feet before tragedy took place.

"Due to Sergeant Taylor’s swift actions, the driver was removed from a dangerous situation before it escalated," the CCSO wrote in a Facebook post. "We would also like to thank the number of motorists that stopped to assist."

The sheriff's office has not disclosed the woman's condition nor the circumstances that led to the crash. Fox News Digital's request for further information was not immediately returned.