Seattle police have released bodycam footage of their response to a "heavily intoxicated" woman that was found at the hotel room of Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin in April.

The footage shows police speaking with Avalanche team physician Dr. Bradley Changstrom, who says team staff found the woman with Nichushkin.

Changstrom said he could not send the woman in an Uber "due to her safety."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The woman allegedly hit Changstrom in the arm while "she was perseverating on making sure she had her ID."

The doctor said he tried to get the woman and Nichushkin in "separate rooms," and she had been either inside the room or right outside of it between an "hour-and-a-half to two hours."

Changstrom said he called 911 to let EMS handle the situation. Nichushkin was "no longer" at the hotel when police arrived, as Changstrom said he left with a member of the team's security.

The doctor seemed like he was about to share "medical health" information to police, but he wanted to keep it confidential, and audio cuts out.

NHL STAR FREE AGENT PATRICK KANE OUT 4-6 MONTHS AFTER UNDERGOING HIP SURGERY

The woman, who says she was born in Ukraine and from Russia, later says that "this person took my ID." The woman calls Nichushkin "very bad" and "a liar."

The doctor says there were no reports of crimes.

A report from the Seattle Police Department, obtained by KDVR, stated that the 28-year-old woman was discovered by team employees on April 22 when they were conducting a check on Nichushkin at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Seattle.

The incident took place before Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Nichushkin did not play for the remainder of Colorado's playoff run due to "personal reasons."