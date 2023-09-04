The body of 31-year-old man who went missing while swimming off Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday has been found following a massive search.

Richard A. Boateng, of Savage, Maryland, was last seen in the ocean surf off the beach area of Rehoboth Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department said.

The area is in the town of Rehoboth Beach, where President Biden has a vacation home.

Boateng's body was found Monday morning on North Shores beach, a small community just north of Rehoboth, Rehoboth Beach Fire Company Chief Chuck Snyder told Delaware Online.

After several 911 calls on Sunday, a multiagency search and rescue effort launched to find Boateng.

Members of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Delaware State Police and the state’s Division of Fish and Wildlife all joined the search.

A witness told WGMD that he saw somebody raise his hand out of the ocean and realized the swimmer needed help.

"Then I started shouting ‘Help! We need a lifeguard.’ We were shouting, shouting, shouting and finally when I turned to this side. I can’t see him. He just lifted his hand and he drowned," the witness said.

Officials had warned of rip currents throughout the holiday weekend.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Rehoboth Police Department but did not immediately hear back.