Jazz musician Bobby Caldwell has died.

Caldwell's wife Mary confirmed his death Wednesday via a statement shared to social media. The singer-songwriter died at home at the age of 71.

"I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken," his wife wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been 'FLOXED,' it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."

A representative for Caldwell did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Mary said the musician had been "floxed" years before his death – which led to health issues. "Floxed" refers to having an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, according to Regenerative Medicine LA.

Caldwell was born in Manhattan but raised in Miami by two parents who also worked in the music industry. His parents hosted the variety show "Suppertime."

The singer started his career in music at the age of 17.

His most popular song, "What You Won't Do For Love," hit the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 when it was released. The song has been sampled or covered more than 100 times, according to Caldwell's website.

Caldwell also wrote music for movie soundtracks. His songs are featured on "S1m0ne" and "The Cooler."

Later in his career, he began writing songs for other musicians, including Natalie Cole and Neil Diamond.

Caldwell released what would be his last album, "Cool Uncle," in 2015.