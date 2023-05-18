"Full House" stars and Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to the late comedian on what would’ve been his 67th birthday.

John Stamos, who portrayed Uncle Jesse on the 90s sitcom, honored his co-star on Wednesday by sharing a video of a comedy skit performance they both participated in. Stamos was dressed as John Wilkes Booth and Saget was Abraham Lincoln.

"Happy birthday @bobsaget It still doesn’t seem real. I was thinking about you all day and thinking about all the wonderful birthdays that we celebrated together," Stamos, 59, shared on Instagram.

"Usually me throwing you a gigantic expensive party and you taking me to The Smokehouse in the Valley. I’ll be John Wilkes Booth to your Abe Lincoln anytime. I miss you so much."

BOB SAGET'S WIDOW KELLY RIZZO ON 1 YEAR SINCE HIS ‘SURREAL’ DEATH: GRIEF MORPHED INTO 'TREMENDOUS GRATITUDE'

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM VIDEO

Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey on "Full House," took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of him and Saget smoking cigars.

"Happy Birthday, Bob. I love you," he wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTO

In a series of sentimental photos shared on social media, Rizzo, 43, expressed her gratitude for the time she spent with Saget before his death.

"Happy birthday. This truly never gets less weird or surreal," she wrote on Instagram.

KELLY RIZZO REMEMBERS LATE HUSBAND BOB SAGET NINE MONTHS AFTER HIS DEATH: 'FEELS LIKE FOREVER'

"But the gratitude grows every single day. I'll never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man. Life is short and we never know how long we are going to be here. And I still take comfort in the fact that Bob used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE INSTAGRAM PHOTOS

The blogger encouraged fans to "do as" Saget would do to celebrate his birthday.

"Tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri," Rizzo suggested.

The "Eat, Travel, Rock Production" creator noted that she will be celebrating her late husband’s birthday in style.

"I’ll celebrate him today by having a very-cold, extra dry dirty martini with blue-cheese olives…And I hope he’s celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach. He would love that. Thank you all for still loving Bob so much."

Rizzo’s sweet post was complimented by photos of Saget enjoying cigars and a seafood tower with oysters.

Saget and Rizzo tied the knot in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The late comedian tragically passed away from head trauma after an accident in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

In a statement from the family provided to E! News, citing authorities, it was revealed that Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."

Saget was only 65. In addition to Rizzo, he leaves behind three daughters: Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara.